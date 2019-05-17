Volumes spurt at Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd counter

registered volume of 29.35 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.55 lakh shares

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd, Zydus Wellness Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 May 2019.

registered volume of 29.35 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.55 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.13% to Rs.161.50. Volumes stood at 12.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd clocked volume of 4.84 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44897 shares. The stock gained 2.10% to Rs.1,063.15. Volumes stood at 58501 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 13139 shares by 14:18 IST on NSE, a 6.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1884 shares. The stock lost 5.84% to Rs.2,745.05. Volumes stood at 1122 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 1.37 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22782 shares. The stock dropped 4.58% to Rs.1,244.60. Volumes stood at 1.38 lakh shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 90.82 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.29 lakh shares. The stock lost 7.82% to Rs.669.50. Volumes stood at 27.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)