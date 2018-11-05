JUST IN
Dabur India Ltd down for fifth straight session
Business Standard

Volumes spurt at Elgi Equipments Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Elgi Equipments Ltd notched up volume of 97520 shares by 14:17 IST on NSE, a 14.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6947 shares

UCO Bank, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd, Venkys (India) Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 November 2018.

UCO Bank witnessed volume of 64.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.97 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.04% to Rs.20.80. Volumes stood at 7.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd notched up volume of 75416 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12112 shares. The stock rose 1.34% to Rs.592.90. Volumes stood at 23435 shares in the last session.

Venkys (India) Ltd registered volume of 6.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares. The stock slipped 11.30% to Rs.2,504.05. Volumes stood at 4.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Vakrangee Ltd saw volume of 226.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 50.40 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.55% to Rs.22.90. Volumes stood at 17.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 14:30 IST

