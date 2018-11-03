JUST IN
Elgi Equipments standalone net profit declines 1.03% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 20.89% to Rs 282.39 crore

Net profit of Elgi Equipments declined 1.03% to Rs 17.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 17.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 20.89% to Rs 282.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 233.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales282.39233.60 21 OPM %10.3412.76 -PBDT33.0332.60 1 PBT24.4023.35 4 NP17.2717.45 -1

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 09:14 IST

