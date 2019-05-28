Infibeam Avenues Ltd spikes around 4.50%

Avenues Ltd is quoting at Rs 49.15, up 4.46% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 70.82% in last one year as compared to a 11.79% spurt in and a 15.82% spurt in the IT index.

Avenues Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 49.15, up 4.46% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 11886.45. The Sensex is at 39592.11, down 0.23%. Avenues Ltd has risen around 18.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has risen around 5.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15556.65, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 148.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 65.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 49.3, up 4.34% on the day. is down 70.82% in last one year as compared to a 11.79% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.82% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 0 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)