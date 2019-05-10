Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 23.95% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.46% to Rs 530.50 croreNet profit of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation rose 23.95% to Rs 124.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 100.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.46% to Rs 530.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 635.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 68.06% to Rs 138.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 434.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.19% to Rs 1879.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2069.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales530.50635.06 -16 1879.682069.97 -9 OPM %31.8721.20 -29.8126.57 - PBDT208.08171.17 22 701.10668.59 5 PBT180.00172.59 4 604.96556.92 9 NP124.04100.07 24 138.79434.60 -68
