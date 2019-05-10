Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 23.95% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 16.46% to Rs 530.50 crore

Net profit of rose 23.95% to Rs 124.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 100.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.46% to Rs 530.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 635.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 68.06% to Rs 138.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 434.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.19% to Rs 1879.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2069.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

530.50635.061879.682069.9731.8721.2029.8126.57208.08171.17701.10668.59180.00172.59604.96556.92124.04100.07138.79434.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)