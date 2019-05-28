Tata Elxsi Ltd extends gains

Tata Elxsi Ltd is quoting at Rs 889, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.57% in last one year as compared to a 11.79% gain in NIFTY and a 15.82% gain in the Nifty IT index.
Tata Elxsi Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 889, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 11886.45. The Sensex is at 39592.11, down 0.23%. Tata Elxsi Ltd has dropped around 4.45% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Elxsi Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15556.65, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.91 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 887.85, up 1.43% on the day.
The PE of the stock is 18.79 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.
