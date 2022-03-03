Volumes spurt at Hindustan Zinc Ltd counter

Hindustan Zinc Ltd registered volume of 3.07 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 77009 shares

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, Oil India Ltd, Tata Metaliks Ltd, Coal India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 March 2022.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd registered volume of 3.07 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 77009 shares. The stock slipped 0.71% to Rs.349.20. Volumes stood at 3.47 lakh shares in the last session.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd registered volume of 25477 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9042 shares. The stock slipped 3.74% to Rs.998.25. Volumes stood at 23799 shares in the last session.

Oil India Ltd registered volume of 3.62 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.31 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.05% to Rs.252.05. Volumes stood at 3.62 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Metaliks Ltd clocked volume of 49687 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23311 shares. The stock gained 3.05% to Rs.860.00. Volumes stood at 68333 shares in the last session.

Coal India Ltd recorded volume of 22.42 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 1.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.55 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.76% to Rs.189.95. Volumes stood at 30.79 lakh shares in the last session.

