Tata Power Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

NHPC Ltd, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Vedanta Ltd and Cera Sanitaryware Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 October 2021.

Tata Power Company Ltd spiked 17.94% to Rs 262.35 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 130.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

NHPC Ltd surged 15.24% to Rs 35.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd soared 12.94% to Rs 391.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vedanta Ltd rose 11.25% to Rs 369.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd advanced 10.85% to Rs 6186.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2045 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1809 shares in the past one month.

