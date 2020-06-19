Axis Bank Ltd up for third consecutive session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 420.6, up 3.75% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 45.48% in last one year as compared to a 13.78% slide in NIFTY and a 30.55% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 420.6, up 3.75% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.09% on the day, quoting at 10201.35. The Sensex is at 34567, up 1.05%. Axis Bank Ltd has gained around 16.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 19.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20956.3, up 2.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 287.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 485.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 70.26 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

