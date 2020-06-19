Bank of Baroda in demand

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 47, up 2.29% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 60.34% in last one year as compared to a 13.78% slide in NIFTY and a 30.55% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

Bank of Baroda gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 47, up 2.29% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.09% on the day, quoting at 10201.35. The Sensex is at 34567, up 1.05%. Bank of Baroda has gained around 28.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has gained around 19.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20956.3, up 2.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 298.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 524.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 47.1, up 2.28% on the day. Bank of Baroda is down 60.34% in last one year as compared to a 13.78% slide in NIFTY and a 30.55% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)