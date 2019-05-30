Volumes spurt at Jagran Prakashan Ltd counter

registered volume of 12.1 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 28.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 42769 shares

SJVN Ltd, IFB Industries Ltd, Magma Fincorp Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 May 2019.

registered volume of 12.1 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 28.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 42769 shares. The stock rose 3.52% to Rs.114.85. Volumes stood at 46669 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 48.74 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.29 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.14% to Rs.26.40. Volumes stood at 7.48 lakh shares in the last session.

registered volume of 38076 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8071 shares. The stock slipped 4.69% to Rs.763.85. Volumes stood at 5359 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 22.34 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.46 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.20% to Rs.131.50. Volumes stood at 8.07 lakh shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 2.21 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 60028 shares. The stock gained 0.78% to Rs.342.00. Volumes stood at 27562 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)