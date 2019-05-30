SJVN spurts after stellar Q4 result

advanced 4.55% to Rs 26.45 at 11:08 IST on BSE after net profit jumped 245.3% to Rs 458.92 crore on 84.1% rise in total income to Rs 887.30 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex was up 217.97 points, or 0.55%, to 39,720.02

More than usual volumes were witnessed on the counter. On the BSE, 3.20 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 55,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 27.75 and a low of Rs 26.40 so far during the day.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.65 per share for the year ended 31 March 2019 (FY 2019). The final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for FY 2019 paid in February 2019.

is a Mini Ratna, Category-I and Schedule -'A' CPSE under administrative control of Ministry of Power, Govt. of Beginning with a single project and single state operation, the company has commissioned five projects totaling 2015.2 MW of installed capacity including wind and solar power.

