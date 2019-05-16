Magma Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 6.59% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.94% to Rs 620.03 crore

Net profit of Fincorp rose 6.59% to Rs 85.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 80.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.94% to Rs 620.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 585.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.33% to Rs 304.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 236.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.17% to Rs 2454.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2290.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

620.03585.242454.532290.3767.5568.2263.3761.92138.76137.30492.82340.07124.94124.48442.36290.8585.3080.03304.01236.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)