Magma Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 6.59% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.94% to Rs 620.03 croreNet profit of Magma Fincorp rose 6.59% to Rs 85.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 80.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.94% to Rs 620.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 585.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.33% to Rs 304.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 236.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.17% to Rs 2454.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2290.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales620.03585.24 6 2454.532290.37 7 OPM %67.5568.22 -63.3761.92 - PBDT138.76137.30 1 492.82340.07 45 PBT124.94124.48 0 442.36290.85 52 NP85.3080.03 7 304.01236.89 28
