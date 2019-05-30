Kothari Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Revathi Equipment Ltd, Mindteck (India) Ltd, Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd and Polyfilm Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 May 2019.

soared 20.00% to Rs 98.1 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9087 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 519 shares in the past one month.

spiked 19.99% to Rs 444.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 857 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82 shares in the past one month.

surged 17.24% to Rs 51. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53728 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2813 shares in the past one month.

Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd jumped 16.40% to Rs 3.69. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Polyfilm Ltd added 15.23% to Rs 28. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 332 shares in the past one month.

