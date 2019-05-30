Kothari Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Tata Teleservices (Maha) Dec qtr losses narrow to Rs 409.42 cr
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reports standalone net loss of Rs 409.42 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Airtel submits Rs 644 crore bank guarantee in TDSAT for Tata Tele merger
Maritime body MASSA gets Tata Teleservices nod for VSNL email for seafarers till June
Tata Chemicals' consumer biz merger with TGBL to create Rs 9k-cr Tata Consumer Products
-
Revathi Equipment Ltd, Mindteck (India) Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd and Premier Polyfilm Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 May 2019.
Revathi Equipment Ltd, Mindteck (India) Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd and Premier Polyfilm Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 May 2019.
Kothari Products Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 98.1 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9087 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 519 shares in the past one month.
Revathi Equipment Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 444.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 857 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82 shares in the past one month.
Mindteck (India) Ltd surged 17.24% to Rs 51. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53728 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2813 shares in the past one month.
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd jumped 16.40% to Rs 3.69. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.74 lakh shares in the past one month.
Premier Polyfilm Ltd added 15.23% to Rs 28. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 332 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU