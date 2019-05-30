Suzlon Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Max India Ltd, Just Dial Ltd, and Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 May 2019.

soared 9.70% to Rs 5.88 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 39.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

spiked 4.81% to Rs 66.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 44441 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39392 shares in the past one month.

surged 4.74% to Rs 722.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

jumped 4.35% to Rs 26.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38803 shares in the past one month.

Pharmaceuticals Ltd added 4.04% to Rs 1571.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10832 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13857 shares in the past one month.

