Volumes jump at Magma Fincorp Ltd counter

Jagran Prakashan Ltd, NTPC Ltd, Max India Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 May 2019.

Fincorp Ltd witnessed volume of 13.23 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 9.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.32 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.72% to Rs.131.20. Volumes stood at 4322 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 27922 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 8.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3450 shares. The stock rose 3.24% to Rs.114.70. Volumes stood at 4132 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 26.62 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.43 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.03% to Rs.133.50. Volumes stood at 2.04 lakh shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 43073 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5844 shares. The stock gained 5.37% to Rs.66.75. Volumes stood at 2282 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 3350 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 551 shares. The stock lost 0.17% to Rs.675.00. Volumes stood at 85 shares in the last session.

