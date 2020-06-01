Volumes spurt at Lux Industries Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Mangaluru Refinery Petrochemicals Ltd extends help to migrant workers
Volumes soar at Lux Industries Ltd counter
Gateway Distriparks update on proposed divestment of Snowman Logistics to Adani Logistics
MRPL ensures petroleum products supply during COVID-19 spread
Gateway Distriparks to pay interim dividend
-
Lux Industries Ltd registered volume of 65327 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 88.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 737 shares
Vaibhav Global Ltd, Shoppers Stop Ltd, Gateway Distriparks Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 June 2020.
Lux Industries Ltd registered volume of 65327 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 88.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 737 shares. The stock rose 3.04% to Rs.947.10. Volumes stood at 593 shares in the last session.
Vaibhav Global Ltd recorded volume of 13082 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 15.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 822 shares. The stock gained 0.44% to Rs.1,102.50. Volumes stood at 1880 shares in the last session.
Shoppers Stop Ltd recorded volume of 57866 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 6.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8778 shares. The stock gained 16.61% to Rs.159.00. Volumes stood at 32904 shares in the last session.
Gateway Distriparks Ltd notched up volume of 22950 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 6.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3623 shares. The stock rose 0.79% to Rs.76.60. Volumes stood at 2027 shares in the last session.
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 1.68 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35075 shares. The stock increased 9.91% to Rs.31.60. Volumes stood at 73644 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU