Volumes spurt at Lux Industries Ltd counter

Vaibhav Global Ltd, Shoppers Stop Ltd, Gateway Distriparks Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 June 2020.

Lux Industries Ltd registered volume of 65327 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 88.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 737 shares. The stock rose 3.04% to Rs.947.10. Volumes stood at 593 shares in the last session.

Vaibhav Global Ltd recorded volume of 13082 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 15.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 822 shares. The stock gained 0.44% to Rs.1,102.50. Volumes stood at 1880 shares in the last session.

Shoppers Stop Ltd recorded volume of 57866 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 6.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8778 shares. The stock gained 16.61% to Rs.159.00. Volumes stood at 32904 shares in the last session.

Gateway Distriparks Ltd notched up volume of 22950 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 6.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3623 shares. The stock rose 0.79% to Rs.76.60. Volumes stood at 2027 shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 1.68 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35075 shares. The stock increased 9.91% to Rs.31.60. Volumes stood at 73644 shares in the last session.

