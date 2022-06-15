-
ALSO READ
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd jumps around 2%
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd soars 1.11%, Gains for third straight session
Procter & Gamble Health records PAT of Rs 51 crore in Q3
Volumes spurt at Procter & Gamble Health Ltd counter
P&G Hygiene gains after decent Q3 numbers
-
Procter & Gamble Health Ltd registered volume of 44265 shares by 14:12 IST on NSE, a 10.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4157 shares
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, Equitas Holdings Ltd, CRISIL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 June 2022.
Procter & Gamble Health Ltd registered volume of 44265 shares by 14:12 IST on NSE, a 10.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4157 shares. The stock rose 1.08% to Rs.4,169.30. Volumes stood at 8099 shares in the last session.
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd registered volume of 46.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.03 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.94% to Rs.108.25. Volumes stood at 4.69 lakh shares in the last session.
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd witnessed volume of 5.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 75687 shares. The stock increased 7.99% to Rs.324.40. Volumes stood at 2.13 lakh shares in the last session.
Equitas Holdings Ltd clocked volume of 34.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.13 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.45% to Rs.78.30. Volumes stood at 10.61 lakh shares in the last session.
CRISIL Ltd recorded volume of 1.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29999 shares. The stock lost 3.46% to Rs.3,199.05. Volumes stood at 59997 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU