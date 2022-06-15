Volumes spurt at Procter & Gamble Health Ltd counter

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd registered volume of 44265 shares by 14:12 IST on NSE, a 10.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4157 shares

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, Equitas Holdings Ltd, CRISIL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 June 2022.

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd registered volume of 44265 shares by 14:12 IST on NSE, a 10.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4157 shares. The stock rose 1.08% to Rs.4,169.30. Volumes stood at 8099 shares in the last session.

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd registered volume of 46.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.03 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.94% to Rs.108.25. Volumes stood at 4.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd witnessed volume of 5.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 75687 shares. The stock increased 7.99% to Rs.324.40. Volumes stood at 2.13 lakh shares in the last session.

Equitas Holdings Ltd clocked volume of 34.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.13 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.45% to Rs.78.30. Volumes stood at 10.61 lakh shares in the last session.

CRISIL Ltd recorded volume of 1.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29999 shares. The stock lost 3.46% to Rs.3,199.05. Volumes stood at 59997 shares in the last session.

