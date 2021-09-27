Volumes spurt at Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 2.03 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 17.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11484 shares

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, EPL Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 September 2021.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 2.03 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 17.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11484 shares. The stock slipped 1.54% to Rs.532.30. Volumes stood at 8564 shares in the last session.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd clocked volume of 1.19 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 8.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14309 shares. The stock lost 0.61% to Rs.3,037.15. Volumes stood at 10934 shares in the last session.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd notched up volume of 19.24 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.90 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.45% to Rs.85.45. Volumes stood at 21.78 lakh shares in the last session.

EPL Ltd saw volume of 92979 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28490 shares. The stock dropped 0.40% to Rs.248.95. Volumes stood at 64369 shares in the last session.

Phoenix Mills Ltd notched up volume of 52889 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17957 shares. The stock rose 6.32% to Rs.1,006.25. Volumes stood at 33866 shares in the last session.

