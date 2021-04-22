Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 325.82 points or 1.39% at 23712.91 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 14.06%), Suven Life Sciences Ltd (up 11.48%),Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (up 11.41%),Panacea Biotec Ltd (up 9.99%),Hikal Ltd (up 7.61%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Fermenta Biotech Ltd (up 7.39%), Wockhardt Ltd (up 7.35%), Marksans Pharma Ltd (up 6.95%), Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (up 6.08%), and RPG Life Sciences Ltd (up 5.81%).

On the other hand, Hester Biosciences Ltd (down 0.8%), Divis Laboratories Ltd (down 0.4%), and Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (down 0.31%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 226.55 or 0.47% at 47479.25.

The Nifty 50 index was down 44.65 points or 0.31% at 14251.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 49.37 points or 0.24% at 20824.87.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 2.03 points or 0.03% at 6788.38.

On BSE,1179 shares were trading in green, 1003 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

