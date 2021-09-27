Real Estate shares spurt

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 84.27 points or 2.11% at 4086.73 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 6.08%), DLF Ltd (up 3.23%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.58%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 2.07%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.66%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.47%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.14%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.54%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.06%).

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.25%), moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 266.21 or 0.44% at 60314.68.

The Nifty 50 index was up 69.8 points or 0.39% at 17923.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 100.07 points or 0.36% at 28123.41.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 6.03 points or 0.07% at 8698.24.

On BSE,1639 shares were trading in green, 1075 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

