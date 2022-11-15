Uflex consolidated net profit rises 11.70% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 25.26% to Rs 3737.55 crore

Net profit of Uflex rose 11.70% to Rs 190.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 170.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.26% to Rs 3737.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2983.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3737.552983.90 25 OPM %11.0313.93 -PBDT387.74349.47 11 PBT242.20214.68 13 NP190.72170.74 12

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:28 IST

