Uflex consolidated net profit rises 11.70% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.26% to Rs 3737.55 crore

Net profit of Uflex rose 11.70% to Rs 190.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 170.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.26% to Rs 3737.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2983.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

