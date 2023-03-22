Industrials shares gain

Industrials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 61.36 points or 0.87% at 7088.69 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, VST Tillers Tractors Ltd (up 15.21%), Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd (up 11.73%),Uflex Ltd (up 7.35%),Honda India Power Products Ltd (up 4.85%),Vardhman Special Steels Ltd (up 4.7%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ITD Cementation India Ltd (up 4.53%), Surya Roshni Ltd (up 4.52%), AGI Greenpac Ltd (up 3.98%), Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd (up 3.68%), and Patel Engineering Ltd (up 3.36%).

On the other hand, Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd (down 4.62%), ABB India Ltd (down 1.67%), and RHI Magnesita India Ltd (down 1.29%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 178.52 or 0.31% at 58253.2.

The Nifty 50 index was up 61.15 points or 0.36% at 17168.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 177.51 points or 0.66% at 27211.84.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.36 points or 0.48% at 8585.07.

On BSE,2033 shares were trading in green, 758 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

