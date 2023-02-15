Uflex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 85.41 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Uflex consolidated net profit rises 11.70% in the September 2022 quarter
Mold-Tek Packaging to set up new plant for supplying packing material to Grasim
JK Paper gains on acquiring majority stake in Horizon Packs and Securipax Packaging
Encode Packaging India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Industrials shares edge higher
-
Sales rise 0.53% to Rs 3405.73 croreNet loss of Uflex reported to Rs 85.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 313.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.53% to Rs 3405.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3387.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3405.733387.76 1 OPM %7.7417.94 -PBDT144.39532.21 -73 PBT0.89397.55 -100 NP-85.41313.21 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU