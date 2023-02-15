Uflex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 85.41 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.53% to Rs 3405.73 crore

Net loss of Uflex reported to Rs 85.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 313.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.53% to Rs 3405.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3387.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3405.733387.767.7417.94144.39532.210.89397.55-85.41313.21

