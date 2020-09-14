JUST IN
Volumes spurt at Team Lease Services Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Team Lease Services Ltd notched up volume of 1.68 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12241 shares

BASF India Ltd, V I P Industries Ltd, Syngene International Ltd, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 September 2020.

Team Lease Services Ltd notched up volume of 1.68 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12241 shares. The stock rose 9.91% to Rs.2,397.00. Volumes stood at 2709 shares in the last session.

BASF India Ltd registered volume of 5.06 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47728 shares. The stock rose 6.20% to Rs.1,540.00. Volumes stood at 32203 shares in the last session.

V I P Industries Ltd saw volume of 30.41 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.93 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.73% to Rs.313.25. Volumes stood at 2.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Syngene International Ltd registered volume of 62.77 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.13% to Rs.532.55. Volumes stood at 5.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd notched up volume of 1.35 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16711 shares. The stock rose 6.83% to Rs.1,903.90. Volumes stood at 15472 shares in the last session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 14:30 IST

