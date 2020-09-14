Financials stocks edge lower

Financials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Finance index decreasing 16.35 points or 0.32% at 5149.57 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (down 6.54%), Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (down 4.35%),Max Ventures and Industries Ltd (down 3.38%),JSW Holdings Ltd (down 2.9%),Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd (down 2.5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (down 2.29%), GIC Housing Finance Ltd (down 2.2%), Bandhan Bank Ltd (down 2.08%), Bajaj Finance Ltd (down 2.04%), and State Bank of India (down 1.68%).

On the other hand, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (up 12.96%), City Union Bank Ltd (up 10.8%), and Can Fin Homes Ltd (up 10.19%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 140.1 or 0.36% at 38994.65.

The Nifty 50 index was up 50.2 points or 0.44% at 11514.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 593.05 points or 4.07% at 15151.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 146.97 points or 3% at 5046.88.

On BSE,1869 shares were trading in green, 752 were trading in red and 161 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)