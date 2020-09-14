JUST IN
Minaxi Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Financials stocks edge lower

Capital Market 

Financials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Finance index decreasing 16.35 points or 0.32% at 5149.57 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (down 6.54%), Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (down 4.35%),Max Ventures and Industries Ltd (down 3.38%),JSW Holdings Ltd (down 2.9%),Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd (down 2.5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (down 2.29%), GIC Housing Finance Ltd (down 2.2%), Bandhan Bank Ltd (down 2.08%), Bajaj Finance Ltd (down 2.04%), and State Bank of India (down 1.68%).

On the other hand, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (up 12.96%), City Union Bank Ltd (up 10.8%), and Can Fin Homes Ltd (up 10.19%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 140.1 or 0.36% at 38994.65.

The Nifty 50 index was up 50.2 points or 0.44% at 11514.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 593.05 points or 4.07% at 15151.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 146.97 points or 3% at 5046.88.

On BSE,1869 shares were trading in green, 752 were trading in red and 161 were unchanged.

First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 14:00 IST

