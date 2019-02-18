Oil Country Tubular Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
Madhucon Projects Ltd, Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd, Jiya Eco-Products Ltd and Landmark Property Development Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 February 2019.
Oil Country Tubular Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 13.62 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 14072 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3765 shares in the past one month.
Madhucon Projects Ltd soared 12.50% to Rs 5.49. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 560 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9220 shares in the past one month.
Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd surged 12.16% to Rs 41.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3168 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2942 shares in the past one month.
Jiya Eco-Products Ltd advanced 11.88% to Rs 40.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.24 lakh shares in the past one month.
Landmark Property Development Company Ltd gained 11.43% to Rs 3.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3152 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3329 shares in the past one month.
