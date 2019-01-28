Bengaluru, Mumbai to host TVS Ladies One Make Championship selection rounds

Two-wheeler giants Racing on Monday announced that the selection rounds for the 2019 edition of Ladies One Make Championship will be held in and on February 9 and 23, respectively.

The selection sessions will include a full-day training school conducted by national champions of Racing to ensure riders are familiarised with their race-tuned TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0.

Based on their best lap timings, physical fitness and racing abilities, the top 15 riders will be selected from each city.

The final round of selection will take place at the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) in Chennai on May 4.

The selection round will be held at Meco Kartopia in Hennur and the round at Island Gokart Track in Wadala.

Speaking on the occasion, B Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing said: "We are the only manufacturer in committed to women's racing with 4 consecutive seasons of the TVS Ladies One Make Championship. We introduced this initiative to train and equip talented women riders to enter the mainstream racing arena."

"With each passing year, I am delighted to see the increasing number of participants, which is a testimony to our effort of creating a gender-neutral space for motorsports in I wish all the women participants the very best and hope to see them excited about professional racing," he added.

The team will compete in five rounds for the championship astride the race-tuned TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0.

Post the final selection round in Chennai, the racers will undergo specific training under the aegis of the national champion riders from TVS Racing to improve physical fitness and hone their racing skills before the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INRC) begins in June.

