Godrej Consumer Products Ltd down more than 2%

Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 649.75, down 2.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 6.09% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% rally in and a 9.91% spurt in the FMCG index.

Consumer Products Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 649.75, down 2.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.59% on the day, quoting at 10661.3. The Sensex is at 35599.95, down 0.58%. Consumer Products Ltd has eased around 17.16% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has eased around 4.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29309.1, down 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 654.7, down 1.79% on the day. tumbled 6.09% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% rally in NIFTY and a 9.91% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 59.29 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)