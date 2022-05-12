KRBL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd, Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd and Indo Count Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 May 2022.

KRBL Ltd surged 8.12% to Rs 219.7 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74272 shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd soared 6.02% to Rs 118. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd spiked 5.55% to Rs 1830.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 756 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 829 shares in the past one month.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd gained 3.63% to Rs 1125. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5295 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8801 shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd added 3.34% to Rs 131.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38767 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42436 shares in the past one month.

