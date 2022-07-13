Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 32.69 points or 0.98% at 3358.63 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 2.69%), Sobha Ltd (up 1.43%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.41%),DLF Ltd (up 1.27%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.13%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.6%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.5%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.44%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.42%).

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.43%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 227.25 or 0.42% at 54113.86.

The Nifty 50 index was up 65.6 points or 0.41% at 16123.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 153.74 points or 0.6% at 25935.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 56.69 points or 0.71% at 8069.66.

On BSE,1944 shares were trading in green, 711 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)