Hero MotoCorp allots 8,481 equity shares under ESOP

Capital Market 

Hero MotoCorp has allotted 8,481 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each to the eligible employees of the Company who have exercised their stock options under the following Plans framed under Employee Incentive Scheme 2014.

These shares shall rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.

With this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 39,94,99,046 divided into 19,97,49,523 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each.

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 10:22 IST

