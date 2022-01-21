VST Industries Q3 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 82 cr

VST Industries reported a 12.2% rise in net profit to Rs 82.72 crore on a 14.5% increase in net sales to Rs 328.24 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

VST said the quarterly performance at the end of Q3 FY22 indicated that the recovery momentum is going strong.

Profit before tax grew by 11.3% to Rs 110.99 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 99.73 crore posted in Q3 FY21. The operating margin remained above 25% due to better price realisation and prudent cost management that resulted in operating profit growth despite the input inflation.

Aditya Deb Gooptu, MD of VST Industries said, "VST Industries has once again displayed robust financial performance in the third quarter of the current fiscal on back of sequential volume recovery while continuing to thwart the challenges of higher inflation. There are some recent hiccups due to Omicron variant, but with economic situation improving gradually, the company is hopeful of sustaining its operating performance on all metrics.

VST Industries manufactures and distributes cigarettes and tobacco products.

Shares of VST Industries were trading 0.08% higher at Rs 3,227.30 on BSE.

