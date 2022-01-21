VST Industries Q3 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 82 cr

-
ALSO READ
VST Industries skids after Q2 FY22 PAT falls 10% to Rs 80 cr
VST Industries skids after Q1 FY22 PAT falls 7% to Rs 70 cr
VST Industries standalone net profit declines 6.96% in the June 2021 quarter
VST Industries standalone net profit declines 9.78% in the September 2021 quarter
FMCG shares gain
-
VST Industries reported a 12.2% rise in net profit to Rs 82.72 crore on a 14.5% increase in net sales to Rs 328.24 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.VST said the quarterly performance at the end of Q3 FY22 indicated that the recovery momentum is going strong.
Profit before tax grew by 11.3% to Rs 110.99 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 99.73 crore posted in Q3 FY21. The operating margin remained above 25% due to better price realisation and prudent cost management that resulted in operating profit growth despite the input inflation.
Aditya Deb Gooptu, MD of VST Industries said, "VST Industries has once again displayed robust financial performance in the third quarter of the current fiscal on back of sequential volume recovery while continuing to thwart the challenges of higher inflation. There are some recent hiccups due to Omicron variant, but with economic situation improving gradually, the company is hopeful of sustaining its operating performance on all metrics.
VST Industries manufactures and distributes cigarettes and tobacco products.
Shares of VST Industries were trading 0.08% higher at Rs 3,227.30 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU