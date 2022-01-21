Voltas Ltd Slides 2.06%, S&P BSE Consumer Durables index Drops 1.36%

Voltas Ltd has added 3.23% over last one month compared to 4.52% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.65% rise in the SENSEX

Voltas Ltd lost 2.06% today to trade at Rs 1227.8. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 1.36% to quote at 44608.89. The index is up 4.52 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Titan Company Ltd decreased 1.92% and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd lost 1.91% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 41.67 % over last one year compared to the 18.91% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Voltas Ltd has added 3.23% over last one month compared to 4.52% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.65% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 13969 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 66510 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1356.9 on 19 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 892.15 on 19 Jan 2021.

