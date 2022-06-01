VST Tillers sales spurt 36% YoY in May

-
ALSO READ
VST Tillers Tractors February auto sales spurt 29% YoY to 3,436 units
VST Tillers & Tractors December 2021 sales spurt 29% Y-o-Y to 3,640 units
VST Tillers Tractors offers upto 100% finance for its range of brush cutters
VST Tillers Tractors standalone net profit declines 31.72% in the December 2021 quarter
VST Tillers Tractors Q4 PAT jumps 70% to Rs 22 cr
-
VST Tillers Tractors' total sales jumped 36.33% to 3,628 units in May 2022 from 2,661 units sold in May 2021.Sequentially, the company's total sales rose 27.65% in May 2022 from 2,842 units sold in April 2022.
The company's power tillers sales grew 47.35% to 3,037 units in May 2022 from 2,061 units in May 2021. Total tractor sales stood at 591 units in May 2022, 1.5% lower than 600 units sold in May 2021.
VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and tractors.
VST Tillers Tractors' net profit jumped 70.9% to Rs 22.10 crore on a 12.1% increase in net sales to Rs 218.36 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Shares of VST Tillers Tractors were down 0.62% at Rs 2,562 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU