VST Tillers sales spurt 36% YoY in May

VST Tillers Tractors' total sales jumped 36.33% to 3,628 units in May 2022 from 2,661 units sold in May 2021.

Sequentially, the company's total sales rose 27.65% in May 2022 from 2,842 units sold in April 2022.

The company's power tillers sales grew 47.35% to 3,037 units in May 2022 from 2,061 units in May 2021. Total tractor sales stood at 591 units in May 2022, 1.5% lower than 600 units sold in May 2021.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and tractors.

VST Tillers Tractors' net profit jumped 70.9% to Rs 22.10 crore on a 12.1% increase in net sales to Rs 218.36 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Shares of VST Tillers Tractors were down 0.62% at Rs 2,562 on the BSE.

