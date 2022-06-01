Metal shares edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 131.99 points or 0.73% at 18232.15 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 2.4%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 2.21%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.38%),Coal India Ltd (up 1.35%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.24%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vedanta Ltd (up 0.95%), NMDC Ltd (up 0.36%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.3%).

On the other hand, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.3%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.59%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 38.51 or 0.07% at 55527.9.

The Nifty 50 index was down 12.1 points or 0.07% at 16572.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 177.83 points or 0.67% at 26548.64.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 29.22 points or 0.36% at 8198.1.

On BSE,1903 shares were trading in green, 865 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)