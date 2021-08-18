VST Tillers spurts 30% in three days, hits 52-week high

VST Tillers & Tractors soared 11.11% to Rs 2,466.65, extending gains for the third consecutive session.

Shares of VST Tillers & Tractors surged 29.97% in three trading sessions from a recent closing low of Rs 1,897.80 on 13 August 2021.

The scrip hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,526 in intraday today. It has risen 63.97% from its 52-week low of Rs 1,504.30 hit on 16 October 2020.

In the past one year, the stock has risen 48.79% compared with Sensex's 45.33% rise in the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 77.064. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day moving average (DMA) placed at 2042.07 and 200 DMA at 1908.69.

On a standalone basis, the company's net profit stood at Rs 12.93 crore in Q4 FY21 as against net loss of Rs 3.38 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales jumped 62.6% to Rs 194.74 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and tractors.

