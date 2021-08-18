VST Tillers spurts 30% in three days, hits 52-week high

-
ALSO READ
Board of VST Tillers Tractors appoints director
VST Tillers Tractors shifts Bangalore tractor operations to Hosur
VST Tillers Tractors reports standalone net profit of Rs 12.93 crore in the March 2021 quarter
VST Tillers Tractors standalone net profit rises 40.66% in the June 2021 quarter
VST Tillers advances after strong sales in March
-
VST Tillers & Tractors soared 11.11% to Rs 2,466.65, extending gains for the third consecutive session.
Shares of VST Tillers & Tractors surged 29.97% in three trading sessions from a recent closing low of Rs 1,897.80 on 13 August 2021.
The scrip hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,526 in intraday today. It has risen 63.97% from its 52-week low of Rs 1,504.30 hit on 16 October 2020.
In the past one year, the stock has risen 48.79% compared with Sensex's 45.33% rise in the same period.
On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 77.064. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
The stock was trading above its 50-day moving average (DMA) placed at 2042.07 and 200 DMA at 1908.69.
On a standalone basis, the company's net profit stood at Rs 12.93 crore in Q4 FY21 as against net loss of Rs 3.38 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales jumped 62.6% to Rs 194.74 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and tractors.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU