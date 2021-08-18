Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 12.3 points or 0.81% at 1532.26 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.18%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.1%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.91%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.77%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 0.74%), and ITI Ltd (up 0.04%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 3.32%), HFCL Ltd (down 2.68%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (down 2.3%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 251.94 or 0.45% at 56044.21.

The Nifty 50 index was up 68.75 points or 0.41% at 16683.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 50.07 points or 0.19% at 26334.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.01 points or 0.26% at 8153.51.

On BSE,1271 shares were trading in green, 1301 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

