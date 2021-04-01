VST Tillers advances after strong sales in March

VST Tillers Tractors rose 3.66% to Rs 1847.65 after the company's total sales jumped to 3,787 units in March 2021, up 91.75% as against 1,975 units sold in March 2020.

The company sold 3056 units of power tillers in March 2021, higher than 1585 units sold in March 2020. Total tractor sales stood at 731 units last month, higher than 390 units sold in the same period last year.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and tractors.

The company's net profit surged to Rs 30.83 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 3.47 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales during the quarter rose 64.51% YoY to Rs 202.87 crore.

