VST Tillers advances after strong sales in March

-
ALSO READ
VST Tillers announces technical partnership with Monarch Tractors
VST Tillers Nov sales jump 60% YoY
VST Tillers Tractors forges technical partnership with Monarch Tractors
VST Tillers Tractors standalone net profit rises 369.28% in the September 2020 quarter
VST Tillers Tractors standalone net profit rises 788.47% in the December 2020 quarter
-
VST Tillers Tractors rose 3.66% to Rs 1847.65 after the company's total sales jumped to 3,787 units in March 2021, up 91.75% as against 1,975 units sold in March 2020.
The company sold 3056 units of power tillers in March 2021, higher than 1585 units sold in March 2020. Total tractor sales stood at 731 units last month, higher than 390 units sold in the same period last year.
VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and tractors.
The company's net profit surged to Rs 30.83 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 3.47 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales during the quarter rose 64.51% YoY to Rs 202.87 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU