VST Tillers Tractors forges technical partnership with Monarch Tractors

VST Tillers Tractors has announced a technical supplier partnership with Monarch Tractors, the two companies have worked collaboratively for over a year on the technical development of tractor hardware for the first series of Monarch Tractors.

Monarch Tractor launched the world's first fully electric, driver-optional, smart tractor on 08 December 2020 in United states. Both companies focus on providing solutions for customers in the compact tractor category.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)