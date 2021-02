Camlin Fine Sciences Board approves acquisition of balance 35% stake in Dresen (JV)

At meeting held on 08 February 2021

The Board of Camlin Fine Sciences at its meeting held on 08 February 2021 has in-principally approved further acquisition of 35% stake in its subsidiary namely, Dresen Quimica SAPI de CV (Dresen) from Controladora De Servicios Riso S.A.P.I. de C.V. (the joint venture partner) for an amount not exceeding USD 13 million, subject to regulatory approvals, if necessary and execution of definitive agreement(s) by the Company with the joint venture partner.

Dresen is a joint venture between the Company and Controladora De Servicios Riso S.A.P.I. de C.V. in which the Company currently holds 65% stake.

Post completion of the said acquisition, Dresen will become a wholly]owned subsidiary of the Company

