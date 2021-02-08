Wipro appoints Michael Seiger as Country Head for Germany and Austria

-
ALSO READ
Infosys launches Infosys Live Enterprise Application Management Platform
Wipro secures contract from Eupropean energy company, Fortum
Hinduja Global Solutions to undertake review of business portfolio
TCS recognized as Leader in Next-Gen Application Management Services
Wipro jumps after Metro AG deal
-
Wipro announced the appointment of Michael Seiger as the Country Head and Managing Director for Germany and Austria.
Prior to joining Wipro, Seiger was the Global Head of Application Management at Atos SE where he led the modernization of the organization's portfolio and oversaw the Business & Platform Solution division's Deal Solution Group. In this capacity, Seiger was instrumental in winning key deals across Europe, leveraging his subject matter expertise and passion for innovation and transformation to help expand the reach of Atos SE and enhance client operations.
He holds a degree in Computer Science from Technical University Munich.
Seiger has held several leadership roles with Accenture and the Bertelsmann Group. With over 25 years of experience in the IT service industry, he has a successful track record in sales, service delivery, and innovation across many verticals and geographies. In his new role, Seiger will work to expand the reach of Wipro by leveraging its engineering expertise, advanced HOLMES AI platform and Topcoder freelancer service to meet emerging demand in Germany and Austria.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU