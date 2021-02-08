Wipro appoints Michael Seiger as Country Head for Germany and Austria

Wipro announced the appointment of Michael Seiger as the Country Head and Managing Director for Germany and Austria.

Prior to joining Wipro, Seiger was the Global Head of Application Management at Atos SE where he led the modernization of the organization's portfolio and oversaw the Business & Platform Solution division's Deal Solution Group. In this capacity, Seiger was instrumental in winning key deals across Europe, leveraging his subject matter expertise and passion for innovation and transformation to help expand the reach of Atos SE and enhance client operations.

He holds a degree in Computer Science from Technical University Munich.

Seiger has held several leadership roles with Accenture and the Bertelsmann Group. With over 25 years of experience in the IT service industry, he has a successful track record in sales, service delivery, and innovation across many verticals and geographies. In his new role, Seiger will work to expand the reach of Wipro by leveraging its engineering expertise, advanced HOLMES AI platform and Topcoder freelancer service to meet emerging demand in Germany and Austria.

