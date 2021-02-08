Kirloskar Ferrous Industries commences operations at pig iron plant in Chitradurga

-
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries announced that renovation of the assets relating to pig iron plant situated at Paramenahally Village, Hiriyur, Chitradurga District, Karnataka has been completed and manufacturing operations of pig iron have commenced on 8 February 2021 after obtaining necessary approvals / permissions / licenses from statutory / government authorities.
