Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility sponsors India Tour of Ireland 2022

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility, manufacturer of 'Joy e-bike', has become the official Powered By' sponsor of the India Tour of Ireland 2022.

For the first time since 2018, India and Ireland will square off at Malahide Cricket Club Ground in a T20I series and lock horns 2 matches in Dublin from 26-28 June, 2022.

As part of the association, the Joy E-Bike will be awarding the 'Joy E-Bike Electrifying Powered By' Man of the series award followed by Joy E Bike Electrifying super 6's award on both the matches.

Furthermore, the logos of the Joy E-Bike will be on the digital screens, backdrops, and placards, enhancing the presence of the company in the sporting space.

