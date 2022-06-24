Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility sponsors India Tour of Ireland 2022

-
For the first time since 2018, India and Ireland will square off at Malahide Cricket Club Ground in a T20I series and lock horns 2 matches in Dublin from 26-28 June, 2022.
As part of the association, the Joy E-Bike will be awarding the 'Joy E-Bike Electrifying Powered By' Man of the series award followed by Joy E Bike Electrifying super 6's award on both the matches.
Furthermore, the logos of the Joy E-Bike will be on the digital screens, backdrops, and placards, enhancing the presence of the company in the sporting space.
