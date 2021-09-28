Ways And Means Advances Limit For For Second Half Of FY22 Fixed At Rs 50000 Crore

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) stated yesterday that it has been decided, in consultation with the Government of India, that the limit for Ways and Means Advances (WMA) for the second half of the financial year 2021-22 (October 2021 to March 2022) be fixed at Rs 50000 crore.

The Reserve Bank may trigger fresh floatation of market loans when the Government of India utilises 75 per cent of the WMA limit. The Reserve Bank retains the flexibility to revise the limit at any time, in consultation with the Government of India, taking into consideration the prevailing circumstances.

