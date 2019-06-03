Websol Energy System Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Ortin Laboratories Ltd, STL Global Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd and N K Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 June 2019.
Websol Energy System Ltd soared 17.27% to Rs 27.5 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25837 shares in the past one month.
Ortin Laboratories Ltd surged 13.33% to Rs 17. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 68790 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4804 shares in the past one month.
STL Global Ltd spiked 9.99% to Rs 10.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6902 shares in the past one month.
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd spurt 9.86% to Rs 4.57. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.73 lakh shares in the past one month.
N K Industries Ltd rose 9.45% to Rs 35.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1555 shares in the past one month.
