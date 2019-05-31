Ortin Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
STL Global Ltd, Orient Press Ltd, Websol Energy System Ltd and Banswara Syntex Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 May 2019.
Ortin Laboratories Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 15 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 34079 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2607 shares in the past one month.
STL Global Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 9.91. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 73380 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1969 shares in the past one month.
Orient Press Ltd soared 19.93% to Rs 179.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1792 shares in the past one month.
Websol Energy System Ltd rose 17.65% to Rs 23. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13333 shares in the past one month.
Banswara Syntex Ltd exploded 16.03% to Rs 84.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5342 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2290 shares in the past one month.
