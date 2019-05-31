Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reports standalone net profit of Rs 579.55 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 17.35% to Rs 315.48 crore

Net profit of (Maharashtra) reported to Rs 579.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 681.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 17.35% to Rs 315.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 381.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 667.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 9841.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 31.65% to Rs 1277.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1868.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

