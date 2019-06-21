Welspun Corp gains after MP plant kicks off commercial production

rose 1.17% to Rs 138.30 at 14:12 IST on BSE after the company announced that its plant in started commercial production of pipes.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 June 2019.

Meanwhile, S&P was down 357.62 points or 0.9% at 39,244.01.

On BSE, 36,000 shares were traded in counter, compared to a 2-week average of 39,000 shares. The share price hit an intraday high of Rs 140.95 and an intraday low of Rs 137.55. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 186.90 on 6 September 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 89.30 on 18 February 2019.

announced that the commercial production of pipes has successfully commenced at our spiral pipe plant in Jamunia (near Bhopal) in This plant has a capacity of around 175 KMT per annum.

On a consolidated basis, Welspun Corp reported net loss of Rs 149.03 crore in Q4 March 2019 compared with net loss of Rs 7.63 crore in Q4 March 2018. Net sales surged 119.91% to Rs 2,686.15 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

Welspun is a fully integrated within the line pipes and home textiles sectors.

