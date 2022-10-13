Welspun Corp Ltd down for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 240, down 2.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 7.23% in NIFTY and a 3.95% lost in the Nifty Media index.

Welspun Corp Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 240, down 2.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 17013.15. The Sensex is at 57256.67, down 0.64%.Welspun Corp Ltd has lost around 1.42% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5798.15, down 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.28 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)